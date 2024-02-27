‘Savage competition’ for places in Tipp senior camogie squad says Kelly

Denis Kelly says there is ‘savage competition’ for places in the Tipperary senior camogie panel this year.

The Premier recorded their first league win of the year on Saturday when they beat Galway 3-10 to 1-13, with Eimear McGrath scoring 3-07.

Tipp were without a number of regulars such as Karen Kennedy, Grace O’Brien and Aoife McGrath.





However this has allowed other players to try stake a claim for a starting role, which is something manager Denis Kelly is happy with heading into a break week:

“Generally we are happy enough and we might get a game between ourselves next weekend.

“There’s going to be savage competition for places on this team because we have five or six still to come back and some of the girls on the sideline even are just back from injuries as well so that’s the way we want it and we are delighted with that.”