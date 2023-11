Sam Bennett has joined a new team,

The Carrick-on-Suir native has switched allegiances from Bora-Hansgrohe to French team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

Bennett, who won the green jersey at the 2020 Tour de France, gets a new lease of life following a frustrating year with Bora-Hansgrohe where he was left out of the Tour de France squad.





The 10-time Grand Tour stage winner has signed on with the French outfit until 2025.