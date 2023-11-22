Ryan: Not enough domestic competition for St. Michaels & Peake Villa

A local soccer analyst feels the predictability of this year’s TSDL Premier Division isn’t good for the teams involved.

Barry Ryan was making the point while speaking on this week’s Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke.

Currently, St. Michael’s and Peake Villa occupy the top two spots with both teams unbeaten and having drawn against each other earlier in the campaign.





St. Michael’s have scored 29 goals and just conceded one in their seven games so far and Barry Ryan wonders if these one sided affairs are a good thing for the Saints:

“The one thing that someone mentioned to me over the weekend and I thought maybe it’s a valid point, are St. Michaels going to benefit from all these games they are winning so comfortably?”

“Is there going to be a tough fixture coming along from one of the Limerick teams or in the FAI with Tramore or whatever it might be, are they not getting the games they need in South Tipp at the moment?

“Is the TSDL league going to be decided this year just on Peake Villa versus St. Michaels home and away? Is that a good situation, I don’t know is it.”