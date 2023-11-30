Rowntree impressed with Barron in captaincy role

The Munster team has been named ahead of Friday night’s URC game against Glasgow Warriors.

Tipperary’s Diarmuid Barron remains as captain and starts in the front-row whilst Loughmore’s Brian Gleeson is among the replacements.

New signing Oli Jager is also on the bench and in line to make his first appearance whilst there’s three changes from the team that lost to Leinster.





Alex Nankivell starts at inside centre, Seán O’Brien is on the wing and Edwin Edogbo starts at second row.

Whilst no decision has been made on the full-time captaincy replacement for Peter O’Mahony, head coach Graham Rowntree told the press that he’s been impressed with how Diarmuid Barron has performed in the role:

“Diarmuid done exceptionally well on Saturday night (against Leinster).

“He played very well and he took the captaincy really well, it wasn’t a burden for him.

“I like how he handled the referee respectfully and I like how he led the team and got the team in together as often as he could into little huddles.

“He spoke very calmly pre and at half-time so I thought he passed the test on Saturday night but I’m not being rushed into making a permanent announcement as of yet.”

Munster play Glasgow Warriors in a sold-out Musgrave Park on Friday night at 7.35pm.

Munster team to play Glasgow Warriors:

Munster XV: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (C), Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley, Brian Gleeson, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.