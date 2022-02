Rockwell College are out of the Munster Schools Senior Cup.

That’s after the Tipp school lost out at the quarter-final stage to Bandon Grammar School this afternoon.

In Musgrave Park, it finished 17-0 to the Cork side, who now progress to the semi-finals.





The loss for Rockwell comes following two impressive wins over Glenstal Abbey and Ardscoil Rís earlier in the competition.