Rising standard of Tipperary camogie championship a boost to Tipp squad says Devane

Tipperary Camogie star Cáit Devane is hopeful that the rising standard of the club championships will give the intercounty team a boost this year.

Preparations are continuing ahead of the start of the National Camogie Leagues on the first weekend of February, where Tipp are in a group with Galway, Offaly, Down and Dublin.

Tipp are still trying to make the breakthrough to the All Ireland Final after four years of semi final defeats.





Speaking at the launch of the new deal for ‘FBD Semple Stadium’, Cáit was hopeful that some new talent has been found in recent months:

“We are after coming off the back of a very competitive club championship.

“Across all the different grades it seemed to be really impressive this year more so than others.

“There has been a couple of girls added to freshen up the set up with new perspective coming in and new enthusiasm, which is important too to add to the set up.

“Hopefully that will pay dividends come early league and into the championship.”