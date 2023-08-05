RESULTS: Six goal Ballina announce themselves at senior stage

Ballina got their senior football campaign off to a flying start last night.

Last year’s intermediate champions defeated Ardfinnan 6-11 to 3-13 in Templemore with three goals coming from David Kelly.

Elsewhere in the group, Moycarkey-Borris overturned a five-point halftime deficit to beat Loughmore-Castleiney 1-05 to 0-07 in Gortnahoe.





The other result in the senior championship saw Ballyporeen beat Rockwell Rovers 1-12 to 0-09.

In the intermediate championship yesterday, last year’s Junior A champions Thurles Sarsfields beat Mullinahone 1-15 to 1-11 whilst Clonmel Commercials B were 3-12 to 0-04 winners over Moyle Rovers B.