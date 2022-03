A brand new Citroen C3 or €15,000 in cash is on the way to Roscrea as Tess Moten claimed top prize in last nights clubs draw at Quinlan’s Bar in Moyne.

Second prize of €5,000 or a holiday voucher for the same amount was won by Pat Kelly of Kiladangan GAA club.

The €3,000 lotto jackpot wasn’t won on the night but €2,000 was won by John Phelan of Nenagh Eire Og club.





Below is the full-list of winners from the March draw: