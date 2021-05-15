RESULTS: See all the winners from last night’s Tipperary GAA Club draw

The 7th of eleven draws in the Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw took place in Lar na Pairce last night.
The next GAA Draw (8th) will be held on June 4th in Lar Na Pairce, Thurles live on Tipp FM at 8.30pm.
Here’s the winners from last night’s draw:
1 Renault Clio / Skoda Fabia or €15,000 Diarmuid McKeogh Ballina
2 €5,000 Holiday Voucher or Cash Pat Lyons St. Patricks
3 €4,000 Lotto Jackpot NO WINNER 1 / 8 / 9 / 27
4 €2,000.00 G522 Martin & Ena O’Brien Silvermines
5 €1,000.00 M980 Tom Kennedy Grangemockler
6 €1,000.00 F834 Maurice Kennedy Moyle Rovers
7 €1,000.00 D932 Patsy & Mary Shanahan Moycarkey Borris
8 €1,000.00 N827 Martin Bourke JK Brackens
9 €1,000.00 D944 C. J. & S McKenna Moycarkey Borris
10 €1,000.00 Q003 Noelle Lonergan Kilsheelan Kilcash
11 €500.00 N871 Mrs Mary Hawkes Moyne Templetuohy
12 €500.00 D285 Josie & Mairead Cuddy Castletown
13 €500.00 T688 David Buckley Cappawhite
14 €500.00 K460 Mickie & Sharon Carrick Davins
15 €500.00 H014 Michael Cleary Gortnahoe Glengoole
16 €500 (1st Prom) Jerry McKeogh Ballina
17 €400 (2nd Prom) Eamon Hall St. Patricks
19 €200 (4th Prom) Pat O’Brien Silvermines
20 €200 (Conf) M990 Pat Cashman Cahir
21 €200 (Conf) P979 Kevin & Miriam Power Kilsheelan Kilcash
22 €200 (Conf) L454 Declan Costelloe Marlfield
23 €200 (Conf) E860 Barry McGrath Cashel King Cormacs
24 €200 (Conf) P557 Maria & Eamon Kennedy Knockshegowna
25 €200 (Conf) M212 Philip Ryan Nenagh Eire Og
26 €200 (Conf) C801 Sean Horrigan Kilruane MacDonaghs
27 €200 (Conf) L331 Michael & Rose Nolan Gortnahoe Glengoole
28 €200 (Conf) M769 Johnny Enright Jnr Thurles Sarsfields
29 €200 (Co-Ord) Liam Gillespie Burgess
30 €200 (Co-Ord) John O’Connor Clonmel St. Marys
