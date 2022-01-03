RESULTS: Mullinahone crowned South Under 21A hurling champions

Mullinahone have been crowned South Under 21A hurling champions.

That’s after they defeated St. Mary’s in Carrick today on full-time score of 1-14 to 0-12.

Mullinahone now go on to the County semi-final next Sunday to play Cappawhite Gaels, who received a bye in the West final from Cashel King Cormacs.





Elsewhere, Galtee Rovers have earned their spot in this year’s Under 17B county football final.

That’s after they defeated Cahir in today’s semi-final in Bansha.

It finished up Galtee Rovers 3-18 Cahir 1-9.

Rovers now go on to this year’s final to play Golden-Kilfeacle, with the time and date yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, in Camogie, Templemore were victorious in today’s Minor C Shield final.

They beat Moyle Rovers in The Ragg on a final score of 4-3 to 2-7.