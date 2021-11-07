RESULTS: Clonmel Commercials defeat JK Brackens to set up county final rematch with Loughmore-Castleiney

Clonmel Commercials are into the Tipperary senior football final.

The defending champions beat JK Brackens in Boherlahan in today’s semi-final on a final score of 2-11 to 1-10.

Tipperary footballer Kevin Fahey’s first half goal gave the South side a 4-point lead at half-time.





A second Commercials goal after 51 minutes looked to be the decisive score but a Shane Doyle goal for Brackens four minutes later made for a tight finish.

The result means Clonmel will take on Loughmore-Castleiney in this year’s final, in a repeat of last year’s decider.

That game will take place on November 21st.

Elsewhere today, Arravale Rovers retained their senior football status.

That’s after they beat Cahir in today’s relegation semi-final in Ardfinnan, on a full-time score of 3-14 to 0-14.

Cahir now go on to the relegation final to take on Moyne/Templetuohy.

Meanwhile in the Tom Cusack Cup, Rockwell Rovers beat Éire Óg Annacarty in today’s semi-final on a full-time score of 3-07 to 0-05.

That sets up a final meeting with Aherlow.

In the Junior A football championship, a late goal saw Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams beat Carrick Swan in in the county semi-final.

The full-time score in Clonmel was Knockavilla 2-6 Carrick Swan 1-7, meaning this year’s final will be Knockavilla against Ballina.

In the Under 19B football semi-final today, Upperchurch-Drombane had a big win over Newport to set up a final with Cappawhite.

The mid side were 4-18 to 1-5 winners over Newport in Sean Treacy Park.