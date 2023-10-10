Referees confirmed for county hurling finals this weekend

The referess have been confirmed for this weekend’s county hurling finals.

The senior final on Sunday between Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields will be refereed by Michael Kennedy of the Newcastle GAA club.

Meanwhile, Burgess referee Ciarán O’Donovan will be the man in the middle for the intermediate final between Boherlahan-Dualla and Golden Kilfeacle.





On Saturday at 4pm in Nenagh, the premier intermediate final between Lorrha and Thurles Sarsfields will be officiated by Joe Leahy of the Moyne/Templetuohy club.