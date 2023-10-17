Referees appointed for upcoming Tipperary football & hurling finals this weekend

Referees have been appointed for this weekend’s county football and hurling finals.

Clonmel Commercials and JK Brackens contest this year’s senior final on Sunday with Ardfinnan’s Derek O’Mahony selceted to referee the game.

Before that game on Sunday in Semple Stadium, Sean Everard from the Moyne-Templetuohy club will officiate the intermediate football final between Grangemockler/Ballyneale and Aherlow.





Elsewhere this weekend, the replay of the premier intermediate hurling final between Lorrha and Thurles Sarsfields sees Burgess club man Peter Carroll selected as the man in the middle.