Rachael Blackmore has returned to the winners enclosure.

Just over 24 hours after her historic win at the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Killenaule native has ridden a winner in Thurles.

In her only race of the day, she guided ‘Gentlemansgame’ to victory for trainer Mouse Morris in the Carey Glass Hurdle.





The featured race of the day, the Grade 3 Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Steeplechase was won by 1/8 shot micro manage for Willie Mullins.