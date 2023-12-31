Quinlan: Barron can be next Munster captain

Diarmuid Barron is the frontrunner to become the next Munster captain, according to a former Irish international.

Peter O’Mahony stepped down as captain earlier this season, with head coach Graham Rowntree yet to announce his full time replacement.

New Inn native Diarmuid Barron has worn the armband a number of times this season, including twice against Leinster.





Alan Quinlan sees his fellow Tipp man as likely full-time captain:

“There’s a debate going on about the captaincy with Peter O’Mahony stepping down and I think he (Diarmuid Barron) is the frontrunner for that job and he has done brilliantly.

“He’s a really important player for Munster and it’s nice to see Tipp fellas coming through for sure, it’s definitely important.”