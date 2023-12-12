Questions remain following invalid votes at Tipperary GAA convention

Many questions remain following the voting process at this year’s Tipperary GAA convention.

On Saturday night, delegates voted on the position of vice-chairman, with Roscrea’s Mark McLaughlin and Borrisileigh’s Michael Tierney the two candidates put forward.

However, when the votes were counted it was discovered that five extra votes had been placed in the ballot anonymously.





This meant that the voting process was deemed invalid and will have to be redone to determine the vice-chair position.

Speaking on Extra-Time, local journalist Noel Dundon says it’s difficult to tell how this may have happened:

“Five votes appeared from somewhere that shouldn’t have appeared anywhere.

“That seems to be the issue here and it’s going to be a very difficult one for the county board to sort out because votes are anonymous, it’s a secret ballot so how do we know where the ‘rogue votes’, if you want to call them that, came from.

“There is no sorting out really. This is an issue that has been discovered and there’s no real way of going back through it.

“The only thing that can be done is to take the vote again and that’s going to happen in January by postal vote I’m told.”