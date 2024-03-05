Presentation Thurles crowned All-Ireland soccer champions

Presentation Thurles are All-Ireland champions.

The Tipperary school were victorious in yesterday’s All-Ireland U20s National Cup final where they defeated reigning champions Scoil Mhuire Buncrana in Dundalk.

The game ended 0-0 after normal time but a Molly O’Dwyer goal in extra-time saw the Pres win 1-0 and lift their third ever crown.





Barry Ryan, teacher and coach in Presentation Thurles, says it’s a massive achievement for the school:

“We are national champions again, the best school in Ireland and it’s an incredible achievement.

“1-0 after extra time, Molly O’Dwyer from St. Kevin’s in Two Mile Borris got the goal.

“Grace Flanagan from Cashel captained the team, she’s the Cork City U19 captain.

“It’s just such a monumental achievement for the school, Buncrana were going for three national titles in a row.

“Soccer is the fastest growing sport in the world, the fastest growing sport in the country and the best school in Ireland is in Thurles so it’s something we are unbelievably proud of.”