Presentation Thurles aiming for All-Ireland soccer success today

A Tipperary school is aiming for All-Ireland soccer success this afternoon.

Presentation Thurles girls side take on Scoil Mhuire Buncrana in the All-Ireland U20s National Cup final.

Buncrana are the reigning champions whilst the Thurles side come into the game with a Munster title secured following a 3-0 win over Laurel Hill Limerick, followed by a penalty shootout victory over Athlone Community College in the All-Ireland semi-final.





The sides meet in Dundalk this afternoon where kick-off is set for 1pm.