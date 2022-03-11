Plenty of Tipperary involvement in O’Connor Cup final

There will be Tipperary involvement in this year’s O’Connor Cup final.

In the top third level ladies football competition, UCC and UL both won their semi-final ties this afternoon and will meet in Sunday’s final.

UCC beat DCU on a final score of 2-05 to 0-08.





Aherlow’s Anna Rose Kennedy was DCU captain whilst UCC’s panel included Tipp’s Anna Carey, Ava Fennessy, Aine Delaney and Niamh Martin.

Meanwhile, UL were 4-13 to 1-11 winners over NUIG in their semi-final.

The final takes place at 4pm on Sunday afternoon.