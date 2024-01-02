Plenty to look forward to for Tipperary senior hurlers in 2024

There’s a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to the Tipperary senior hurling team in 2024 according to a local analyst.

Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star has been looking ahead to the Premier’s second season under Liam Cahill.

Last year, Tipp progressed from Munster but were beaten in an All-Ireland quarter-final by Galway.





Enda Treacy says despite the disappointing finish to last season, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2024:

“The base was made in the first three rounds of Munster.

“I think when you’re looking back, especially at the Limerick performance, it was very good for large parts of it and there’s a lot to be optimistic about there.

“There’s a lot to be optimistic about, we are as good as any of the other Munster counties other than Limerick really who are probably just a bit ahead.

“Getting out of Munster is a realistic goal and a having a good league campaign wouldn’t do any harm either.”

Tipperary get their 2024 season up and running on Sunday January 7th against Waterford in the Munster hurling league at 2pm in Fraher Field.

The game will be live on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.