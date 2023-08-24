Peake Villa & St. Michael’s contest key early season battle this weekend

A massive game in the TSDL Premier League takes place this weekend.

Last season’s champions Peake Villa take on last year’s runners-up St. Michaels in Cooke Park at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Peake Villa went to Cooke Park late last season and won the title by drawing with the Saints, who were going for a 7th straight title.





Despite it being only the second game of the season for both sides, soccer analyst Barry Ryan says it will be a very important game:

“I would say to anyone listening, get to this game on Saturday night, it’s going to be a fascinating contest.

“We all know what St. Michael’s are like, they wouldn’t have taken kindly to losing that title going for a historic seven in a row,

“Peake Villa came to Cooke Park to win that title last season, albeit it was a nil-all draw.

“What’s interesting for me is Peake Villa will go down to Cooke Park on Saturday night and St. Michael’s won’t have Rhys O’Regan, they won’t have Paul Breen, they won’t have Luke Kiely or Ed O’Dwyer and I would feel that they will think to themselves that this is a real opportunity to get in an early hit and really kind of lay out their stall.

“If St. Michael’s were to win on Saturday without those guys, it would be a massive statement.”