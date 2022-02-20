Paul Fitzgerald: Tipp must look to leaders to reignite league campaign

Tipperary will be aiming for a first league win of the season today in Wexford Park.

David Power has made nine changes to his side for today’s 2pm clash with Wexford.

The Premier drew with Waterford in the opening round, before losing to Leitrim by eight points last time out.





Former Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald says David Power will be looking towards his leaders to help turn their league campaign around:

“This is when you really need your leaders to stand up when you’re stuck like this in a rut, well I wouldn’t say a rut but it effects everything, it probably effects training more than you’d imagine when you just can’t get that win.

“Just the mood around the camp, from a management point of view, you’d be trying to lead your leaders like Conor (Sweeney) is leading well from the front still.

“You’ve guys like Kevin Fahey, Jack Kennedy, hopefully we can get him back on the field soon and obviously Steven (O’Brien) is injured, Jimmy Feehan, those kind of guys need to drive it now.

“Management lead their leaders and hopefully everyone else will follow but that has to come with a win, not necessarily Sunday but soon because you just need to keep the thing ticking over.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Eco Solar Energy, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.