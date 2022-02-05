Paddy Stapleton: You’d like to see some pattern in Tipperary’s play against Laois

Tipperary get their National hurling League underway this evening.

Colm Bonnar takes charge for his first competitive game in charge of the Tipperary senior hurlers for the trip to Portlaoise to play Laois at 6pm.

A new look full-back line includes Kiladangan’s James Quigley and Kilruane’s Craig Morgan along with Cathal Barrett.





Former Tipp hurler Paddy Stapleton says he wants to see Tipp play out from the back a little bit more:

“You’d anticipate Laois might have one or two inside and try funnel bodies back but a lot of teams do that and I don’t think we’ve been very good at building from the back over the last few years really.

“I think Craig Morgan is obviously a very good striker of the ball and him or Barrett will be comfortable going out the field or certainly 40 or 50 yards from goal and maybe a sweeper left over.

“Even though it’s only the first game, there’s been a bit of training time now and you’d like to see some little pattern or some direction that we are looking to go in that was different to the last few years.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances, Clonmel.