O’Shea: Playing a West senior hurling final is very important for the division

Playing a West senior hurling final is very important for the division.

That’s according to the West board PRO John O’Shea who’s been speaking about the new concept for this year’s championship in the West.

As Clonoulty-Rossmore are the only senior hurling team in the West, this year’s senior final in the division will see them play against a team made up of players from all the other clubs in the West.





Speaking on Extra-Time, John O’Shea says continuing the legacy of the competition is very important

“Last year we only had one senior team in the West as well but the premier intermediate teams decided to enter the West senior championship last year.

“The premier intermediate teams this year they decided that they wouldn’t go in and would instead play a west premier intermediate championship.

“So that left a situation that there would be no West senior championship for the first time since 1930 when the first West final was played, there has always been a West senior championship.

“So it was put out there then for a championship you can have a combination team.”