Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer is in line for a career milestone in Australia tomorrow.

The former county dual star is set to make her 50th appearance for the Brisbane Lions in the AFLW.

O’Dwyer made her debut in February of 2020 and has gone on to earn All-Australian honours whilst also winning a Grand Final with the Lions.





The former Cashel Community School student makes her 50th appearance for the Brisbane side on Saturday at 5.05am Irish time when they play the Adelaide Crows.