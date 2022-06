Colin O’Riordan is named in the Sydney Swans squad ahead of tomorrow’s game with Port Adelaide.

The Tipperary senior footballer is named as an interchange and is set to make his fifth appearance of the season.

O’Riordan will make his fourth consecutive appearance after returning from an eye injury that saw him miss over six weeks of action.





The Swans currently sit in the playoff spots in 7th place ahead of the 4:45am start to tomorrow’s game.