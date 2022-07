Tipperary have suffered defeat in the All-Ireland U16A camogie final.

They were beaten by Cork in Mallow in today’s decider on a final score of 2-18 to 0-10.

The Premier started brightly with Sarah Corcoran scoring a pair of long range frees to give Tipp an early lead.





Two goals before half-time gave Cork a 7-point lead and all the momentum which saw them to victory.