Newly developed Carrick Swan GAA Club to have official opening this weekend

The Carrick Swan GAA Club will have a weekend of activity, remembrance, and celebration.

New developments for the club have seen a new pitch, a regulation site, a training pitch, and a new club house all put in place at Pairc-na-nEalai.

The weekend is a way for the club to thank everyone who helped and donated to the fundraiser that went towards the upgrades and came in at a cost of around 1 million euros.





It will also serve as a community event to remember club members and locals who have passed tonight from from 7pm, a juvenile day on the grounds from 10am tomorrow, before the official opening on Sunday at 11.30am.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Sean O’Shea, club development officer, explains what people can expect from the opening.

“Sunday is the official opening with the President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, in attendance; that’s going to happen at approximately 11.30am in the morning. We have the Carrick Brass Band, of course, a very famous band; they’re going to be in attendance, and we have Tipp FM’s Ronan Quirke as MC. All that will be followed by food and refreshments in the adjoining marquees. It’s open to all to attend, and it’s our way of just saying thanks to all who supported our fundraisers down through the years. At 2pm, in the Premier Intermediate County League, Carrick Swan will be playing Portroe. It will be a full weekend of activity.”