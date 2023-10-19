New venue confirmed for county intermediate football final

A venue has been confirmed for Sunday’s county intermediate football final.

Aherlow and Grangemockler/Ballyneale were due to meet in Semple Stadium on Sunday at 1.15pmm in the decider, however due to the heavy rainfall, the decision was made by the stadium management committee to only have one game in Thurles this Sunday.

The intermediate final will now take place in Ardfinnan on Sunday at the earlier time of 1pm, with the game going to a replay should their be a draw,





Tipp FM will have live commentary of the game, with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.