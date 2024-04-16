New structure confirmed for 2024 Tipperary senior football championship

There will be no relegation from this year’s county senior football championship.

Ardfinnan’s proposal was passed at last night’s county committee meeting where delegates voted on the format of this year’s county senior football championship.

Ardfinnan’s proposal was passed on a vote of 32 to 16, defeating the proposal put forward by the county football committee.

This year’s championship will have one group of four teams, one group of three teams and one group of 6.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals, whilst 3rd and 4th in the six team group will also progress to the last eight.

All other teams will go into the Tom Cusack Cup.

Drom-Inch, who withdrew from this year’s senior championship, will be relegated to the intermediate grade for 2025.