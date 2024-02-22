Nenagh remain in pole position as Division 2A title race tightens

The gap at the top of Division 2A of the AIL has been reduced.

With Nenagh Ormond’s game postponed last weekend, Cashel’s win over UL Bohemian sees them sit in second place and six points behind Nenagh Ormond.

The league takes a break this weekend before teams prepare for the final four regular season games.





Whilst leading the chasing pack at the moment, Cashel rugby’s Peter Silke believes Nenagh Ormond will be difficult to catch:

“It looks as if Nenagh are home free, they are six points ahead of us but they have a game in hand, there game was called off over the weekend, I think their pitch was unplayable..

“I think they are home free to be quite honest with you so the rest of us are really playing for the three playoff positions that are at stake.”