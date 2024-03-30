Nenagh Ormond crowned AIL Division 2A champions

Nenagh Ormond are AIL Division 2A champions for the first time in the club’s history.

The North Tipp club sealed the title with a 26-12 home victory over MU Barnhall in front of a bumper crowd in New Ormond Park.

Tries from Derek Corcoran, John Healy, Patrick Scully and captain Willie Coffey saw Nenagh lift the Division 2A title and gain automatic promotion to Division 1B.





The win for Nenagh also benefitted their Tipperary rivals as Cashel’s 33-19 away win against Malone along with Barnhall’s defeat, means Cashel sit in second place with one game remaining in the regular season.

A second placed finish would give Cashel a home semi-final in the playoffs.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel were beaten at home in Ardghaoithe by Bangor on a final score of 38-31.