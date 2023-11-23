Nenagh Ormond & Cashel start season strongly in Division 2A

It’s been a great start to the season for both Nenagh Ormond and Cashel in Division 2A of the AIL.

The two Tipperary teams currently occupy the top two spots of the third tier of the All-Ireland League after the first six games.

Nenagh Ormond are undefeated with six wins from six, whilst Cashel have five wins from six, with an opening day defeat to Banbridge the only blemish on their record.





Peter Silke from Cashel rugby club says there’s still plenty of rugby to play with 12 rounds remaining:

“It’s great to see two Tipperary teams at the top of the division.

“It will be fought out until the end, there’s a long way to go yet, another 12 rounds but if we can keep up the position we are in at the moment we would be delighted.

“Any team is capable of turning over another team so you have to be really on your toes the whole time.”