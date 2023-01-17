Nenagh CBS win All-Ireland Basketball title

Nenagh CBS are All-Ireland U19C basketball champions.

The Tipperary school were in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght for today’s final.

They were up against Galway school Coláiste Mhuirlinne, with Nenagh winning by three points on a final score of 45-42.





After a slow start, it was Nenagh’s perimeter shooting that was the difference, with the Tipp side tallying five three-pointers whilst limiting the Galway side to none.

Up fourteen going into the final quarter, Nenagh held out to deny the comeback and be crowned All-Ireland champions.