Nenagh CBS win their first ever Dean Ryan Cup title

Nenagh CBS have won their first ever Dean Ryan Cup title.

The North Tipperary school won the Munster schools U17A hurling crown after a 2-15 to 0-18 win over St. Flanna’s Ennis in Kilmallock.

Playing into a strong breeze in the first half, Nenagh stayed in touch thanks to an Eoghan Doughan penalty but the Clare side led 0-12 to 1-04 at the break.





The second half saw Nenagh take the game to the Ennis side with another Eoghan Doughan goal on 37 minutes reduced the deficit to one point.

After an Eoin Grace point levelled it on 56 minutes, points from Doughan, Patrick Hackett and Austin Duff sealed the historic win for Nenagh CBS.