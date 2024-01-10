Nenagh CBS & Thurles CBS book places in Harty Cup semi-finals

There was wins for two Tipperary schools in today’s Harty Cup quarter-finals.

Thurles CBS are back in the last four following their 2-21 to 1-17 victory over St. Flannans Ennis in Meelick with the Thurles goals coming in the second half from Cormac Fitzpatrick and David Costigan.

Thurles will play Ardscoil Rís in the last four after the Limerick school defeated John The Baptist CS Hospital 0-17 to 0-13 in their quarter-final today.





On the other side of the draw, Nenagh CBS had a dominant 2-16 to 0-06 win over CBC Cork with goals coming from Danny Quinn and Aodhán O’Connor.

Nenagh will play Charleville in the semi-finals after the Cork side defeated Midleton CBS 1-20 to 2-11 in Mallow today.