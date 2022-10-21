Munster team named ahead of URC clash with Leinster

The Munster team has been named ahead of Saturday’s URC clash with Leinster.

Eight changes have been made from the team that beat the Bulls last weekend.

Jack Crowley comes in at full-back for the first time whilst Conor Murray and Rory Scannell also come into the back-line.





Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron starts in the pack as does captain Jack O’Donoghue, Keynan Knox, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett.

Peter O’Mahony misses out through injury whilst Nenagh’s Ben Healy is among the replacements.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 5.15pm on Saturday.

Munster XV: Jack Crowley; Shane Daly, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Tom Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, James French, Jack O’Sullivan, Ruadhan Quinn, Paddy Patterson, Ben Healy, Patrick Campbell.