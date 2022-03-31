Munster GAA announce six double headers with Munster Camogie and Munster LGFA

Munster GAA have confirmed today that a number of double headers will be held in conjunction with Munster Camogie and Munster LGFA this year.

Four camogie games will act as curtain raisers for Munster senior hurling championship games, whilst two ladies football games will be held before Munster football championship ties.

The Tipperary senior camogie team’s Munster quarter-final with Limerick on April 23rd, will be on before Limerick vs Waterford in the senior hurling championship.





Should the Premier win, they’re semi-final with Clare will be held on May 1st in Semple Stadium before Cork and Clare in the Munster hurling championship.

Then, the Munster camogie final will be held on May 8th in the Gaelic Grounds, just before Colm Bonnar’s Tipperary side face All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Meanwhile in football, Peter Creedon’s Tipperary ladies football team will take on Kerry in the Munster semi-final in Killarney on May 7th.

That game will be the curtain raiser for Cork vs Kerry in the Munster senior football semi-final.

Both the men’s and ladies football final will be held in the same venue on May 28th.

Double Headers with Munster Camogie

Sunday April 17th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster Senior Camogie Semi Final: Cork v Waterford at 2pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1: Cork v Limerick at 4pm

Saturday April 23rd at the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Munster Senior Camogie Quarter Final: Tipperary v Limerick at 5pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2: Limerick v Waterford at 7pm

Sunday May 1st at FBD Semple Stadium

Munster Senior Camogie Semi Final: Clare v Limerick/Tipp at 12 noon

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3: Cork v Clare at 2pm

Sunday May 8th at the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Munster Senior Camogie Final at 12 noon

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3: Limerick v Tipperary at 2pm

Double Headers with Munster LFGA

Saturday May 7th at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney

Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Semi Final: Tipperary v Kerry at 3:30pm

Munster Senior Football Championship Semi Final: Cork v Kerry at 6pm

Saturday May 28th (venue TBC)

Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Final at 12:30pm

Munster Senior Football Championship Final at 3pm