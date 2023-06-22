Mawdsley helps Ireland to Division Three championship

There was more success for Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley at the European Team Athletics Championships.

The Newport native was part of the successful Irish 4x400m mixed relay team in Poland this morning.

Sharlene ran the final leg in a time of 50.36 to take first place, with Ireland’s time of 3:17.16 five seconds faster than Austria in second.





The victory this morning adds to Sharlene’s individual 400m success on Tuesday.

The win also cements Ireland’s place at the top of the Division Three leaderboard, meaning they will now be promoted to Division Two.

Earlier in the week, Moycarkey-Coolcroo’s Sean Mockler also aided Ireland to victory.

He won the Men’s Hammer throw event, earning maximum points for Ireland.