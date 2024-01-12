Match Time is Priority for Tipp Boss Liam Cahill

Liam Cahill says they’ll be trying to get game time into as many players as possible on Sunday.

The Tipperary senior hurlers welcome Kerry to Nenagh on Sunday at 2pm in the Munster hurling league.

Last weekend’s defeat to Waterford means Sunday’s encounter in MacDonagh Park will be Tipp’s last competitive fixture before teh National Hurling League game against Dublin on February 3rd.





Liam Cahill says getting game time into players is a priority:”That’s our objective, get as many matches as we can now before we go to Parnell Park to take on Dublin in the start of the league and really find out more about these players and give them more opportunities to put up their hand.

“We’ve a great little panel at the moment.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s game at 2pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to REA Eoin Dillon, Nenagh.