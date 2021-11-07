Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath hails “special spirit” of squad following semi-final win over Moyle Rovers

“We’re back on the double” is the message from Loughmore-Castleiney manager Frankie McGrath.

His words come following his sides dramatic one point win over Moyle Rovers in Saturday’s Tipperary senior football semi-final.

The result means, for a second consecutive year, Loughmore will contest both the senior hurling and senior football finals in Tipperary.





Last year, they were defeated by a point in both finals, Frankie McGrath says there’s something special in his squad to come back this year:

“The lads showed today exactly what’s in them.

“This time last year, we had a difficult period with the two county finals and I suppose the whole country said how can Loughmore possibly come back from that, well we’re back and we’re back on the double.

“There’s a spirit there within the group, it’s not that we are better than anybody but there’s something special there within the group, it’s probably something that has been handed down through the generations.”