Loughmore to begin title defence as Tipperary senior football championship kicks into gear

The Tipperary county football championship is underway.

The first game of the championship took place in the intermediate grade last night where Father Sheehys played Golden-Kilfeacle in Cahir.

The final score was Golden-Kilfeacle 3-11 Father Sheehys 0-13.





The county senior championship gets underway today.

In Group 1, Cahir take on Upperchurch-Drombane in Dundrum at 5.30pm to get the race for the O’Dwyer Cup underway.

That’s part of a double header with the group 4 clash of Arravale Rovers and JK Brackens throwing in at 7pm.

Elsewhere at 7pm in group 1, Clonmel Commercials play Killenaule in Fethard.

Meanwhile, Group 3 gets underway at 7pm with Aherlow taking on Moycarkey-Borris in Boherlahan.

Then at the same time in Cashel, county champions Loughmore-Castleiney begin the defence of their crown when they take on Ardfinnan.

Football analyst Anthony Shelly says with Loughmore carrying a few injuries, Ardfinnan will fancy their chances:

“Ardfinnan were quarter-finalists last year and took JK Brackens right down to the wire.

“With Tom McGlinchey, one thing you know with Tom is they’ll be fit and they’ll be organised.

“They’ll be licking their lips, now ‘d still fancy Loughmore to come through but if you’re going to catch Loughmore maybe this is the time to catch them.

“Killenaule nearly caught Loughmore on the first round last year, Ardfinnan will fancy it but I still would be going with Loughmore to prevail just about.”

There’s one game in the intermediate championship today, that’s the meeting of last year’s junior champions Ballina and Moyne/Templetuohy in Moneygall at 7pm.

Full preview of the weekend’s football action is below: