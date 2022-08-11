Local greyhound racing suspended due to high temperatures

Local greyhound racing has been suspended due to weather conditions.

Rásaíocht Con Éireann have today confirmed that Friday’s meeting in Clonmel will not take place.

Due to Met Éireann’s High Temperature warning for Leinster and Munster, all racing and trial activity due to take place today and tomorrow across both provinces has been called off.





The RCE says the decision was made in consideration for the care and welfare needs of racing greyhounds and that they will review the position daily considering the latest weather forecast.