LISTEN BACK: All-Ireland Junior Camogie final & county football championship preview – Across The Line August 4th, 2023

Listen back to Friday August 4th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend’s sporting action in Tipperary.
On this week’s show:
– Paul speaks to Geraldine Kinane, David Sullivan and Ciara McKeogh to look ahead to Sunday’s All-Ireland junior camogie final between Tipperary and Clare.
– County football board chairman Conor O’Dwyer and analyst Anthony Shelly join Paul to look ahead to the county football championships.
– Barry Drake provides the weekly greyhound update.
Listen below: