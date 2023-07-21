LISTEN BACK: Camogie semi-finals & Divisional hurling finals preview – Across The Line July 21st, 2023

Listen back to Friday July 21st 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we preview the weekend’s sporting action in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Paul is joined by Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star and Gary Toohey of Clubber to look ahead to the weekend’s divisional club hurling finals





– Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly previews the All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford

– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to Tipperary vs Roscommon in the All-Ireland junior camogie semi-final

– Barry Drake gives us our weekly greyhound update

Listen below: