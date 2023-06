Listen back to Friday June 2nd 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s show:

– Munster and Scottish rugby player and Tipp man Ben Healy talks about his Munster departure, their recent URC Win and integrating with the Scottish team





– David Power looks ahead to Saturday’s game against Waterford

– Tipperary senior ladies football captain Maria Curley reacts to their All-Ireland group

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: