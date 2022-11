Listen back to Friday November 11th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Drom-Inch manager Pat Ryan and Tipperary junior camogie manager David Sullivan join Shane to preview this weekend’s Munster senior camogie final between Drom-Inch and Scariff-Ogonnelloe





– John McNamara previews a busy weekend for Clonmel Commercials in Munster

– Damian Lawlor speaks about his new book ‘After The Strom’

– And Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: