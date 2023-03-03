LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, March 3rd, 2023

Listen back to Friday March 3rd 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll, previewing the weekend of sport in Tipperary.
On this week’s show:
– Cashel Community School manager Brendan Ryan and Thurles CBS manager Éamonn Buckley look ahead to the Croke Cup semi-finals.
– Anthony Shelly on Tipperary vs Fermanagh in the National Football League
– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to an exciting weekend of intercounty camogie in Tipperary
– Soccer analyst Barry Ryan talks on St. Michael’s trip to Donegal in the FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals
– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.
