LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, March 10th 2023

Listen back to Friday March 10th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll previewing the weekend’s sport in Tipperary.
On this week’s show:
– Shane McGrath talks Tipperary vs Waterford and gives us his starting fifteen for championship
– Professional darts player and Borrisokane native Dylan Slevin gives us an update on life on the PDC Tour
– Tipperary football captain Conor Sweeney talks about Abbey CBS’ upcoming All-Ireland final and updates us on his recovery from his knee injury
– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.
Listen below: