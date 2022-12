Listen back to Friday December 9th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s edition:

– Mullinahone’s Jennifer Brett, Mary O’Shea and Paul Kelly look ahead to Saturday’s All-Ireland final





– Drom-Inch’s Aoife McGrath and Pat Ryan on Drom’s All-Ireland senor camogie semi-final

– Conor O’Donovan on hurling handpass rule and the motion going to convention

– Interview with Ireland Sevens Star and Tipp native Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe

– Barry Drake talks dogs

Listen below: